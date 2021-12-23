The Times-Record and Ivy Real Estate Group teamed up to bring you the 2021 Holiday Lights winner, John and Jill Lonski, located at 710 9th St NW, Valley City. See Jill pictured to the left in front of their Christmas wonderland.
The Lonski’s house never disappoints and is always decorated for every holiday. John credits Jill with the lights, Jill credits John with the wiring.
The TR and Ivy Real Estate Group welcome you to get the family in the car, turn up the Christmas music and enjoy the beautiful lights of Valley City.