Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and AAA of North Dakota Director Gene LaDoucer today presented the winning submissions from the 17th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest by live virtual event due to coronavirus social distancing protocols.
“Today we recognize talented photographers who captured the essence of what makes North Dakota a great place to visit, live, work and raise a family,” Burgum said.
