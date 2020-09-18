The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of our 2020 Community Grant Round. Thanks to the generosity of our community through our annual fundraising event last fall, we were able to award $24,700 to nine nonprofits in Barnes County.
Nonprofit organizations were encouraged to participate by submitting an application for projects that impact our community through a competitive grant round.
