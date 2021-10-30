It’s a classically spooky time of year, with skeletons and ghostly figures placed alongside gravestones and coffins on people’s lawns, scary movies, goblins and ghouls…
Though it’s evolved in the 2,000-some years of existence (in some form, or another), Halloween as we know it today still holds echoes of the cultures in which its beginnings came.
The Celts, occupying modern-day Ireland, United Kingdom, and Northern France around 2,000 years ago, is the beginning of modern Halloween. They celebrated their new year on November 1st, a festival called Samhain, which was a time of transition between summer and the darkness of winter. On the night before the New Year, October 31st, Celts believed that the curtain between the realms of the living and dead could lift and ghosts, fairies and monsters could come to earth.
To appease these supernatural visitors, the Celts placed offerings in villages and fields, and to avoid being kidnapped by these entities, they would dress as animals and monsters. Though we might have a bit of a different reason for dressing up nowadays, this was the very beginning of costumes on this day of celebration and spookiness.
