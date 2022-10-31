It’s a classically spooky time of year, with skeletons and ghostly figures placed alongside gravestones and coffins on people’s lawns, scary movies, goblins and ghouls…
Though it’s evolved in the 2,000-some years of existence (in some form, or another), Halloween as we know it today still holds echoes of the cultures in which its beginnings came.
The Celts, occupying modern-day Ireland, United Kingdom, and Northern France around 2,000 years ago, is the beginning of modern Halloween. They celebrated their new year on November 1st, a festival called Samhain, which was a time of transition between summer and the darkness of winter. On the night before the New Year, October 31st, Celts believed that the curtain between the realms of the living and dead could lift and ghosts, fairies and monsters could come to earth.
To appease these supernatural visitors, the Celts placed offerings in villages and fields, and to avoid being kidnapped by these entities, they would dress as animals and monsters. Though we might have a bit of a different reason for dressing up nowadays, this was the very beginning of costumes on this day of celebration and spookiness.
The Roman Empire came in and crashed the Samhain party, conquering most of the Celtic territory by 43 A.D. As the cultures intermingled, a couple of Roman festivals celebrating martyrs, which became All Martyrs Day, were combined with the Celts’ Samhain, and eventually became a celebration of all saints and martyrs on November 1st.
The church’s influence in the area grew, and religious leaders moved to try replacing the Celtic’s pagan festival of the dead with a more church-y celebration.
November 2nd was designated by the church as All Souls’ Day in 1,000 A.D. to honor the dead. The day, which also became known as All-hallows or All-hallowmas (from the Middle English Alholowmesse, which meant All Saints’ Day) was celebrated with costumes, bonfires, gatherings and parades. The night before that celebration became All-Hallows Eve.
As immigrants from countries across Europe arrived and settled in America, cultural celebrations meshed. Most had some sort of celebration as summer and harvest ended and winter approached, and the mashed-up holidays emerged as something unique to America. Friends and neighbors would gather to dance, sing, and tell fortunes. In the Colonies, people also told ghost stories and started to ingrain the mischief-making part of Halloween.
European traditions inspired townspeople to travel house-to-house in their costumes asking for food or money, trick-or-treating’s beginning. Through the 1800s, this October 31st celebration became more community-centered, and Halloween parties with games, food and costumes became a more common occurrence. It transitioned out of what the Romans first set out to do in making the holiday a religious one, becoming a more secular festival of communities across America.
Trick-or-Treating got a bit of a revival between 1920 and 1950, limiting mischief-making by pleasing neighborhood youngsters with sweet treats at the door.
That’s what we see today on Halloween.
In different denominations, a combination of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day make up unique occasions to each. Some celebrate All Saints’ Day on November 1st, where the faithful remember and honor all the faithfully departed, honoring God for the gift of grace and salvation.
In Catholic and Orthodox traditions, All Saints’ Day is a day where the living church offers prayers asking for God’s mercy to the faithfully departed who have not yet reached Heaven. On All Souls’ Day, November 2nd, the church is reminded of God’s call to live as saints on earth.
Halloween is now the United States’ second-largest commercial holiday (after, you guessed it, Christmas), with Americans spending an average of $6 billion every year.
However you’re planning to celebrate Halloween this year, be safe and have fun!
