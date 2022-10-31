Halloween Goblins & Ghouls

It’s a classically spooky time of year, with skeletons and ghostly figures placed alongside gravestones and coffins on people’s lawns, scary movies, goblins and ghouls…

Though it’s evolved in the 2,000-some years of existence (in some form, or another), Halloween as we know it today still holds echoes of the cultures in which its beginnings came.

Recommended for you