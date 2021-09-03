On July 14, 1924, Barnes County residents participated in grand festivities to celebrate the county’s 50th anniversary. They gathered at Chautauqua park for concerts, games, speeches and a picnic dinner, partying into the evening in commemoration of Barnes County’s Golden Jubilee.
The next morning, they awoke to discover that the majestic two-story brick building that represented the greatest of Barnes County’s accomplishments had been reduced to a smoldering brick shell. The blaze that gutted it was characterized as “fireworks of the jubilee.” After all, the Times-Record wrote, “the fire this morning was just a few hours late of being a climax to the Golden Jubilee staged here yesterday to commemorate the Fiftieth anniversary of Barnes County.”
Read the full story in your September 3rd-5th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.