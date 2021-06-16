An important part of our community parade system is the Valley City Police and Fire Department recognition. The excitement for younger people seeing lights and sirens, and for some adults to see friends, family, and coworkers in a parade is almost unmatched. However, this year’s community parade has a different twist.
Our Valley City Fire Department, a 130-year-old operation, is one of the major draws to our community parades, and their tankers are frequently the center of attention. The Seagraves fire engine, a T-325 pumper built in 1917 was restored in the 1970s by VCFD firefighters at the time.
