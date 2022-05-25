Join us on May 26th for our annual Veterans Memorial Celebration at Bonanzaville! This event is for veterans and their families in honor of Memorial Day. The event kicks off with the national anthem sung by Joel Wallevand and includes a free BBQ picnic prepared by area veterans. The Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band will perform, with special guest speaker Tom Krabbenhoft.
Military vehicles, including the "Huey" helicopter will be on display, along with an exhibit that commemorates the battle of Leyte and Leyte Gulf. Free admission to the pioneer village and museum starting at 3 pm!