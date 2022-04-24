Fargo, N.D.— The 17th annual Fargo-Moorhead Caregiver Conference, “Breaking Out of Isolation,” will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Hjemkomst Center located at 202 1st Ave. N. in Moorhead, Minn. This free event is open to the public and recommended for anyone who is caring for an aging loved one.
The conference, scheduled from 12:30-4 p.m., features expert panelists on variety of caregiving topics.
Amy Maslowski will present “Breaking Out of Isolation, ” and Kelly Costello will present a Tai Chi lesson—both with Fargo VA Health Care System. WDAY-TV anchor Dana Mogck will share his personal caregiving story: “A Son’s Caregiver Journey.”
Light refreshments will be served. Area vendors also will be onsite during the event. Registration is required. For questions or to register, call Moorhead Parks and Recreation at (218) 299-5340.
The event is sponsored by Hospice of the Red River Valley; Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota; Senior Connections; Aging Collaborative; Fargo VA Health Care System; and Aging Services, North Dakota Department of Human Services.
About Hospice of the Red River Valley In 1981, Hospice of the Red River Valley was founded on the fundamental belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality end-of-life care. We fulfill our nonprofit mission by providing medical, emotional, personal and spiritual care, as well as grief support to our patients, their families and caregivers during a tender time in life. Our staff helps those we serve experience more meaningful moments through exceptional hospice care, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, wherever a patient calls home. Spread across more than 40,000 square miles in North Dakota and Minnesota, Hospice of the Red River Valley offers round-the-clock availability via phone, prompt response times and same-day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact us anytime at 800-237-4629 or hrrv.org.