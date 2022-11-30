If you like to listen to Christmas music during the holiday season come join the Sounds of the Season Brown Bagger event on Wednesdays during Advent beginning on November 30th over the noon hour. These listening opportunities will be held in the sanctuary of Our Savior's Lutheran Church located at 138 3rd St. N. W. in Valley City from 12: 10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. giving listeners time to pick up a sandwich or other type lunch and make their way to the church.
Wednesday, November 30th, featured performer will be Judy Karch. Wednesday, December 7th, will feature Faye Bubach. Wednesday, December 14th will feature Rev. Bradley Edin and Wednesday, December 21st will feature Beth Quick Berge.