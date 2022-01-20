Bismarck, ND – A lucky North Dakota Powerball player continues the big winning in January! A $150,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket for last night’s draw won big by matching four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 11, 15, 43, 55, 61 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 3.
The lucky ticket was sold at Superpumper #80246, 1833 East Main Avenue, in Bismarck. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $150,000. Superpumper will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket. No one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.
“January has been an extremely lucky month for North Dakota Powerball players,” said Randy Miller, director of the North Dakota Lottery. “Since 2018, January has produced four $100,000 Powerball winners, one $150,000 winner and two $1 Million winners.” Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, January 22 draw is $76 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit us on the web at LOTTERY.ND.GOV.