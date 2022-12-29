Powerball Jackpot Graphic

BISMARCK – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18, 2022, draw remains unclaimed, and the lucky ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023.

North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, after which the prize is returned to the state. No one has yet contacted the North Dakota Lottery office to claim the prize.

