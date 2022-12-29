BISMARCK – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18, 2022, draw remains unclaimed, and the lucky ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023.
North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, after which the prize is returned to the state. No one has yet contacted the North Dakota Lottery office to claim the prize.
The lucky ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 4405 45th Street South, in Fargo. The ticket won by matching four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the July 18, 2022, draw were 14, 34, 36, 50, 58 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play multiplier was 3. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the prize tripled to $150,000.
“This is a large prize to have not yet been claimed,” said Lance Gaebe, director of the North Dakota Lottery. “We want to alert the public that this prize is still unclaimed and will expire soon. We encourage players to promptly check their tickets and claim their prize if they have this, or any, winning ticket.”