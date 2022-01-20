BISMARCK, ND – A North Dakota Powerball player claimed the $150,000 Powerball prize won on the January 19 draw. The lucky winner from Bismarck, who chose to remain anonymous, hit it big with a quick pick ticket. The winner did not think she won very much at first glance of her ticket. After a funny feeling that she better check again, she realized the ticket was worth six-figures! The winner plans to use the winnings to pay off some bills.
The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, January 22 draw is $76 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit us on the web at LOTTERY.ND.GOV.