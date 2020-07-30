The annual Sweet N' Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off showcased 24 cooks, all hoping to win a Sweet N' Stickey in Dickey trophy and generate donations for Hospice of the Red River Valley. Two hundred fifty people enjoyed 88 racks of ribs and numerous donated salads and desserts at the event. The event raised $10,500 for Hospice of the Red River Valley in memory of loved ones who have been cared for by the organization.
