Old cars, new cars, motorcycles, ATV's and many other "wheels" cruised Central Avenue and Main Street tonight. The first cruise night, held a few weeks back, had a tremendous turnout. Tonight Valley City community outdid themselves again and came out in full force with endless lines of 100's of vehicles filling the downtown streets bumper to bumper with people waving, cheering and happy to be out enjoying the beautiful weather and commardary of our communnity.

