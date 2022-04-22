Bismarck – A lucky North Dakota Powerball player dug out from all the snow to find a ray of sunshine! A $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket for last night’s draw won big by matching four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 20, 30, 45, 55, 56 and the Powerball was 14. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
The lucky ticket was sold at The Hub Convenience Store #1, 191 40th Street West, in Dickinson. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $100,000. The Hub Convenience Store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket. No one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.
“No better way to come out of the recent winter storm than with this big win,” said Randy Miller, director of the North Dakota Lottery. “We are very excited to see this six-figure Powerball win.” Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, April 23 draw is $400 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit us on the web at LOTTERY.ND.GOV.