Bismarck, ND - A lucky North Dakota Powerball player started 2022 with a bang! A $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket for last night’s draw won big by matching four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
The lucky ticket was sold at Horizon Market, 125 Durango Drive, in Bismarck. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $100,000. Horizon Market will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket. No one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.
“We are extremely excited here at the Lottery office,” said Randy Miller, director of the North Dakota Lottery. “What a great way for a North Dakota Powerball player to ring in the New Year, with a six-figure win!” Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, January 8 draw is $20 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit us on the web at LOTTERY.ND.GOV.