BISMARCK, ND – A North Dakota Powerball player claimed the $100,000 Powerball prize won on the December 11 draw, just in time for the holidays! The lucky winner from Williston, who chose to remain anonymous, hit it big with a quick pick ticket. The winner plans to use the winnings to payoff some bills and enjoy not having to worry about them anymore.
The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, December 18 draw is $353 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit us on the web at LOTTERY.ND.GOV.