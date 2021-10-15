Bismarck, ND – A lucky North Dakota Powerball player became a millionaire overnight winning big! A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s draw won by matching five white balls. The winning numbers were 23, 29, 47, 59, 60 and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2. The prize has yet to be claimed.
The lucky ticket was sold at the Cenex C-Store, 2019 9th Street North Highway 210 Bypass, in Wahpeton. The Cenex C-Store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket. Luck has struck twice at this location, as it sold a million dollar Powerball ticket for the March 13, 2013 draw.
“We are extremely excited to have been the only lottery to have a Match 5 Powerball winner in last night’s draw, the only lottery out of forty-eight that sell Powerball. If you have the winning ticket, the first thing you should do is sign the back of the ticket,” said Randy Miller, director of the North Dakota Lottery.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery office, which recently moved and is now located at 1720 Burlington Drive in Bismarck.
The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, October 16 draw is $60 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit us on the web at LOTTERY.ND.GOV.