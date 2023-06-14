Music in the Park continues on Wednesday, June 14 with the Bluestem family from Elgin, ND. The program will begin at 7:15 pm at the City Park Bandshell located at 420 4th St. SW, Valley City.
The Bluestems are a band of brothers and sisters from Elgin, ND. These youngsters have entertained at festivals and fairs throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana with their bluegrass music. Their instrumental talent is beyond their years and amazes audiences wherever they perform!
The band is currently made up of Mya on fiddle and lead vocals; Mercedes on guitar and mandolin; Malachi on banjo and harmony vocals, and Micah on bass. Their little sister Molly sometimes joins them on dobro. Their youngest sister Maggie is currently learning piano and deciding what bluegrass instrument is her favorite.
When the band isn’t performing, you can find them helping out on the family ranch, participating in sports, fishing, riding horse, riding dirt bike or hanging with friends.
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell.
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, First Community Credit Union, Grotberg Electric, Moore Engineering, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Eagles Aerie 2192, Valley City Parks & Recreation and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email: dksommerfeld@hotmail.com .