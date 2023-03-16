Update 3/16 - 8:45 a.m. - Travel appears to be much more difficult in the rural areas with little to no impact within the city limits. With this more recent information, Valley City Public Schools has decided that we will NOT be using rural bussing services today Thursday March 16th. Again, School will begin at 10:30AM but we will not run the rural bus routes. Because the conditions are so varied across our district; Parents/Guardians of rural students we trust you to make the best decision for your family regarding school attendance today. Please notify your respective school office if your child cannot make it to school due to the weather conditions.
7-12 students who are excused from school by parents/guardians due to the weather and/or road conditions must communicate with their instructors and check into their Canvas accounts for daily lessons.
Administration will continue to monitor the road conditions throughout the day. We will make a decision on the end of the day rural routes this afternoon.
Valley City State University
Due to the current travel advisory, Valley City State University is delaying opening until 10 a,m, today, March 16. Offices will resume as normal at that time.