***Numbers from ND Secretary of State – Unofficial Results
Barnes County Votes in National & Statewide Races:
President/Vice President
√ (R) Donald Trump/Mike Pence - 3,532 votes, 64.14%
(D) Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 1,800 votes, 32.69%
(L) Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen – 159 votes, 2.89%
Representative - US House
√ (R) Kelly Armstrong – 3,700 votes, 68.33%
(D) Zach Raknerud – 1,548 votes, 28.59%
(L) Steven James Peterson – 165 votes, 3.05%
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
√ (R) Doug Burgum/Brent Sanford – 3,736 votes, 68.42%
(D) Shelley Lenz/Ben Vig – 1,353 votes, 24.78%
(L) DuWayne Hendrickson/Joshua Voytek – 169 votes, 3.10%
State Auditor
√ (R) Joshua Gallion – 3,419 votes, 64.78%
(D) Patrick Hart – 1,854 votes, 35.13%
State Treasurer
√ (R) Thomas Beadle – 3,283 votes, 61.77%
(D) Mark Haugen – 1,983 votes, 37.31%
Insurance Commissioner
√ (R) Jon Godfread – 4,555 votes, 98.15%
Public Service Commissioner
√ (R) Brian Kroshus – 3,364 votes, 65.28%
(D) Casey Buchmann – 1,784 votes, 34.62%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
√ Kirsten Baesler – 1,114 votes, 61.55%
Brandt Dick – 675 votes, 37,29%
Justice of the Supreme Court
√ Jon Jay Jensen – 4,594 votes, 99.61%
Judge of the District Court No. 1 - Unexpired 4-Year Term Southeast
√ Cherie Clark – 4,559 votes, 99.45%
Constitutional Measure No. 1 (Board of Higher Education)
√ No – 3,864 votes, 75.51%
Yes – 1,253 votes, 24.49%
Constitutional Measure No. 2 (Initiated Constitutional Amendments)
√ No – 3,246 votes, 64.69%
Yes – 1,772 votes, 35.31%
District 24 Election Results (Barnes, Cass, Ransom):
State Senator - District 24
√ (R) Mike Wobbema – 3,533 votes, 50.82%
(D) Larry Robinson – 3,409 votes, 49.04%
State Representative (2) - District 24
√ (R) Dwight Kiefert– 3,689 votes, 29.26%
√ (R) Cole Christensen – 3,568 votes, 28.30%
(D) Naomi Muscha – 2,854 votes, 22.63%
(D) Bradley Edin – 2,490 votes, 19.75%
Barnes County Election Results:
County Commissioner - District 1
√ Cindy Schwehr – 657 votes, 56.98%
Rockne Earles – 494 votes, 42.84%
County Commissioner - District 5
√ Peter Paulson – 546 votes, 52.80%
Scott Cole – 486 votes, 47.00%
Supervisor, soil Conservation District
√ Charlene Stenson – 4,686 votes, 99.41%
Director Garrison diversion Conservancy
√ Gregory Bischoff – 4,619 votes, 99.33%