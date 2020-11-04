***Numbers from ND Secretary of State  – Unofficial Results

Barnes County Votes in National & Statewide Races:

President/Vice President 

(R) Donald Trump/Mike Pence - 3,532 votes, 64.14%

(D) Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 1,800 votes, 32.69%

(L) Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen – 159 votes, 2.89%

Representative - US House

(R) Kelly Armstrong – 3,700 votes, 68.33%

(D) Zach Raknerud – 1,548 votes, 28.59%

(L) Steven James Peterson – 165 votes, 3.05% 

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

(R) Doug Burgum/Brent Sanford – 3,736 votes, 68.42%

(D) Shelley Lenz/Ben Vig – 1,353 votes, 24.78%

(L) DuWayne Hendrickson/Joshua Voytek – 169 votes, 3.10%

State Auditor

√ (R) Joshua Gallion – 3,419 votes, 64.78%

(D) Patrick Hart – 1,854 votes, 35.13%

State Treasurer

(R) Thomas Beadle – 3,283 votes, 61.77%

(D) Mark Haugen – 1,983 votes, 37.31%

Insurance Commissioner

√ (R) Jon Godfread – 4,555 votes, 98.15%

Public Service Commissioner

√ (R) Brian Kroshus – 3,364 votes, 65.28%

(D) Casey Buchmann – 1,784 votes, 34.62%

Superintendent of Public Instruction 

√ Kirsten Baesler – 1,114 votes, 61.55%

Brandt Dick – 675 votes, 37,29%

Justice of the Supreme Court

√ Jon Jay Jensen – 4,594 votes, 99.61%

Judge of the District Court No. 1 - Unexpired 4-Year Term Southeast 

√ Cherie Clark – 4,559 votes, 99.45%

Constitutional Measure No. 1 (Board of Higher Education)

√ No – 3,864 votes, 75.51%

Yes – 1,253 votes, 24.49%

Constitutional Measure No. 2 (Initiated Constitutional Amendments)

√ No – 3,246 votes, 64.69%

Yes – 1,772 votes, 35.31%

District 24 Election Results (Barnes, Cass, Ransom):

State Senator - District 24 

(R) Mike Wobbema – 3,533 votes, 50.82%

(D) Larry Robinson – 3,409 votes, 49.04%

State Representative (2) - District 24

(R) Dwight Kiefert– 3,689 votes, 29.26%

(R) Cole Christensen – 3,568 votes, 28.30%

(D) Naomi Muscha – 2,854 votes, 22.63%

(D) Bradley Edin – 2,490 votes, 19.75%

Barnes County Election Results:

County Commissioner - District 1

Cindy Schwehr – 657 votes, 56.98%

Rockne Earles – 494 votes, 42.84% 

County Commissioner - District 5

Peter Paulson – 546 votes, 52.80%

Scott Cole – 486 votes, 47.00%

Supervisor, soil Conservation District

Charlene Stenson – 4,686 votes, 99.41%

Director Garrison diversion Conservancy

Gregory Bischoff – 4,619 votes, 99.33%

Recommended for you