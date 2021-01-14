Wrestling 12/17/20
West Fargo Public Schools will not be traveling outside the West Fargo/Fargo/Moorhead area today. Therefore, the wrestling match scheduled for this evening will be postponed to a later date. Conference policy for this season only states that the Conference counting match will be the first match wrestled between the two schools. We anticipate that we will be able to attend the Triangular match in West Fargo on Saturday, January 16th, 2021. The match between West Fargo and Valley City at 11:00 AM on January 16th will be the counting match toward EDC standings. Parents/athletes recognition will now take place on February 6th. 
 

Mike Schultz

Hi-Liner AD

Office: (701) 845-0483, Ext. 122

Cell: (701) 490-2015

mike.schultz@k12.nd.us

Recommended for you