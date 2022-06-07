Valley City senior Dylann Diegel was selected to play in the Scheels Softball All-Star Series.
Diegel will play for the East All-Stars in the three game series slated to be played at Bismarck Legacy on Monday June 6th and Central Cass High School on Tuesday June 7th.
Diegel wrapped up her senior season with the Hi-Liners at last weekend's State Softball Tournament in Jamestown. Diegel was 2 for 5 with two RBI in the two games at the state tournament for the Hi-Liners.
Diegel plans to attend North Dakota State University to pursue nursing after graduation.
The selection process for making the team starts when senior student-athletes across the state are nominated by their own coach. Then a pool of candidates is voted on by all region coaches. North Dakota Softball All-Stars assemble the rosters for both teams based on the coaches voting results.
Diegel said when she found out, she wasn't sure it was true so she had to ask for some confirmation. " Obviously it felt good. I felt like all my work paid off. But the first thing I did was text my coaches and ask them if this was real. They said it was. My first thought was to thank them because it truly is what they have taught me."
Diegel said it was nice knowing other coaches felt that she deserved it. What was great for her is that she heard from them personally. "I talked to most of the coaches after the matchups this year and obviously they saw my name on that ballot and they voted for me. I talked to most of them after the matchups and just them coming up to me in person is even better than knowing that they voted for my name on a piece of paper. Them telling me in person was the cherry on top."
There were two games on Monday June 6th in Bismarck. Then one game and a skills competition in Casselton on Tuesday June 7th. The skills competition will be at 4pm with the game at 6pm. The East and West have split the ten games played in the series thus far.