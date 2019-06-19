Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Ashtabula

Lake Ashtabula, a 5,200-acre lake on the Sheyenne River, has become the very first lake in North Dakota in which the invasive species Zebra Mussels have been discovered. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department states that an angler came across what he thought might be a zebra mussel and reported it to the department, which then prompted them to inspect the lake thoroughly for the species’ presence.

