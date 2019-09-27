Zebra Mussels Discovered For First Time in Sheyenne River

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Kjelland was on the banks of the Sheyenne by the Little Dam in Valley City when he spotted something small. Though they’re small in size, the problems they pose to waterways and their aquatic plant- and wildlife are huge.

Kjelland, an assistant professor of Biology at Mayville State University had discovered Zebra Mussels.

This past June, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department confirmed that the mussels found by an angler in Lake Ashtabula were indeed Zebra Mussels. That was the first time the species had been found in Lake Ashtabula and the first of them to appear in any North Dakota lake, but the waters south of the lake and Baldhill Dam were clear from the Aquatic Nuisance Species. That has now changed, as the Mussels move through the Sheyenne River.

After coming across the Zebra Mussels on Wednesday, Kjelland called Jessica Howell, NDGF Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator. She joined him at the site to verify the find and to get samples. Howell has been closely monitoring the Zebra Mussel population and activity in Lake Ashtabula and the Red River, and she confirmed that Kjelland’s find is the first discovery of the species in the Sheyenne River.

Zebra Mussels have been spreading since they were first discovered in the Red River and its northern tributaries in 2015. Up until January 2019, these remained the only known waters to be infested with the mussels. Now those waters include Lake Ashtabula and the Sheyenne River downstream from Baldhill Dam.

One of the biggest challenges of Zebra Mussels infesting waters is this: once they’re in a body of water, they’re there to stay. No known method of action that can completely rid infested waters of zebra mussels yet exists, so prevention is key to keep them out of lakes and rivers where they have not been detected.

Zebra Mussels affect infested waters in ways that are dangerous to a lake or river’s ecosystem. “These mussels,” NDGF says, “are small, D-shaped or triangular bivalve with alternating light and dark brown stripes.”

You can distinguish them from native mussels by looking for threads, small hair-like features that the zebra mussels use to attach to surfaces.

The threat they pose to ecosystems and recreational activities come from the way they filter-feed on small plants and animals as well as attaching to and compromising functions of equipment, water pipes, and other hard surfaces.

Read more in your Friday, September 27th Times-Record.