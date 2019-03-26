On Your Mark, Get Set....ROLL!

Special to Times-Record

The Cub Scouts of Valley City held its annual pinewood derby event recently at Epworth United Methodist Church. The pinewood derby car constructed by scouts, with some help of the parents, can weigh no more than five ounces and is raced down a track that is timed.

Congratulations to all scouts for an exciting day of racing, our winners are: Tiger Division: 1st – Joshua Sykora, 2nd – Jackson Manlove, Creative Ingenuity - Jaxon Horsager; Wolf Division: 1st – Lucian Foster, 2nd – Quinn Kruger, Creative Ingenuity – David Wentch; Bear/Webelo Division: 1st – Joshua Redfearn, 2nd – Collin Hoff, Creative Ingenuity - Matthew Holm; Family Division: 1st – Emily Hoff, 2nd – Andrew Hoff, Creative Ingenuity - Anne Wentch.

The Cub Scouts is open to boys in grades 1-6 and is led by volunteer adults. For more information contact Joe Sykora by e-mail at jhsykora@gmail.com or by phone at 701-890-7178. The Cub Scouts thanks the community for your continued support of our activities.

The Cub Scouts leaders are Joe Sykora and Wesley Wentch.