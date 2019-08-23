Yoga: Deeply Rooted in Valley City

Valley City Parks and Recreation: Last Day for Yoga in the Park: The final Free Yoga in the Park will be held at Chautauqua Park on September 9th. The event has been held three times since mid-May and yielded a tremendous showing from the community. With nearly 100 people 'interested' on the Valley City Parks & Recreation Facebook event, there looks to be no shortage of attendance this time around either. Yoga will start at 7:00pm and run until 8:00pm.

Deep Roots Health and Yoga: To expand on the benefits of Yoga is Trista Montgomery, owner of Deep Roots Health and Yoga. Deep Roots Health and Yoga was founded in 2016 and acts as a “holistic approach in building awareness for a healthier community” It services Valley City and surrounding communities through individualized one-on-one health coaching, group health education classes, one-on-one yoga sessions, and group yoga session.

Personal consultations are provided as an initial assessment to determine a client’s needs. It consists of a 50 minute sit down discussion; developing a program based off the client's history intake, starting measurements, and goal settings. Read more in your Friday, August 23rd, Times-Record.