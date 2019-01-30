Wyatt Sylling Wins Valley City Jr. High Geography Bee

Special to Times-Record

Wyatt Sylling, an 8th grade student at Valley City Jr. High, won the school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee on December 19th and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. Tyler Keys, an 8th grader, pushed Wyatt during the championship round and was first runner-up. Eighth grader, Wyatt Friestad came in third. The local Jr. High Bee is organized by 7th and 8th grade Social Studies teacher Dan Bjorum. The school-level Bee, at which students answered oral questions on geography, was the first round in the 30th annual National Geographic Bee. School winners from across the state, including Wyatt, will now take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers in each state will be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 29, 2019.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state champions to participate in the National Geographic Bee national championship in May, 2019. The first place national winner will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership to the Society, and a trip to the Galapagos Islands. Second and third place National finishers will receive $25,000 and $10,000 college scholarships respectively.

Submitted Photo

Valley City Jr. High Geography Bee Contestants (l-r): Tyler Keys, Ethan Middlestead, Champion Wyatt Sylling, Alexis Wobbema, Wyatt Friestad and Preston Dockter.