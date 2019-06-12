Written and Illustrated by Isaac Gaarder

On Wednesday, June 12th at approximately 10:45am, Isaac Gaarder of Lincoln, NE read his very own book to a room full of children and adults. With such high energy, Isaac had quirky tid bits of information between each page as he showed a mixed audience all of his proud illustrations. Isaac's grandparents live in Valley City and he was happy to have the opportunity to showcase his talent and love for reading, writing, and drawing to this small town, USA. He donated a copy to the Valley City Barnes County Public Library sale and is also offering them for sale at Alley Beans Coffee Shop (231 3rd St., Valley City, ND) and at IsaacGaarder.wixsite/coffee.