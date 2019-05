On Wednesday, May 29th Valley City Wrestling will be hosting a Brat Feed at Valley Meats. From 3pm - 6pm Brats, drinks, chips, and dessert will be served. There is a free will offering and all proceeds will help fund travel and lodging of Valley City HS wrestlers who are traveling to Florida to compete in the Disney Duals wrestling tournament. Valley Meat is located at 1269 W Main St. in Valley City, ND.