Witnesses: A Fresh Look at Jesus

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

The First Church of the Nazarene in Valley City will host two presentations from the play "Witnesses" performed by Reverend/ Director/ Actor Jonathan Swenson on Saturday, March 9th at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 10th at 10:30 a.m. on 913 Riverview Drive. Swenson is the Pastor, Actor, and Founding Director of his program, Paraphrase Theatre, of which the motto is "Telling stories and touching lives."

Written by Curt Cloninger, a long-time friend of Swenson's, the entire play will consist of eight characters, all portrayed by Reverend Swenson. It is the retelling of the Gospel, a fresh take on the story of Jesus with all eight characters responding to his coming.

The shows will be a blend of comedy and drama, which is all the more reason to come out and find a new way to learn about Jesus and to discover something about the relationship that audiences may not have known before.

Cheryl Morrison Administrative Assistant at First Church of the Nazarene had some great things to say about Swenson and the fact that this will be the last show at the church before moving to a new location.

"You'll laugh, you'll cry. It's a very moving presentation," Morrison said.

Swenson himself was able to answer a few questions as to what compelled him to do such an extraordinary performance that has already touched so many people.

"I so powerfully believe in the use of drama to tell the Gospel's story," Swenson said, "I've seen it be so effective for opening the hearts and minds to the truth of the story. Because it is such a great tool, I definitely feel compelled to use it."

As far as his hopes for the show, Swenson expressed his desire to bring a new take of Jesus into people's lives.

"What is always fun to watch is for the stories that people have maybe heard for their entire lives to come alive in a fresh, new way," Swenson said. "I want it to happen in a way that intrigues people and makes them want to dig into the bible and know Jesus better."

This will be Swenson's third performance in Valley City. For more information about the show, contact Morrison at (701) 845-4193 or to learn more about Paraphrase Theatre, contact Swenson at (319) 431-9934. The audience is encouraged to open a fresh take on Jesus and what he can bring into our lives while having a few laughs and having a good time together.