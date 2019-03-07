Winter Weather Snow Days Information

VCPS Staff, Parents, and Community,

If the weather forecast for the next couple of weeks is any indication, it appears we will continue to contend with snow, wind, and cold. There are two purposes of this communication;

1) Update you on our Storm Make-Up Days and Waiver Application for 2018-2019

2) Planning for Further Inclement Weather

(1) Storm Make-Up days and Waiver Application

VCPS has missed 4 school days and has had 3 late-starts (6 hours) this school year. Because of the length of our daily schedule, we are allowed one "Grace" day provided by the state. We are planning to make up the missed instructional time on the following days this school year;

-Monday, March 18th

-Monday, April 22nd

-Thursday, May 23rd

-Friday, May 24th

VCPS will be submitting a school day waiver application to the governor's office requesting the state to forgive April 22nd as a required make-up school day. Please stay tuned for more information regarding the April 22nd storm make-up school day.

(2) Planning for Further Inclement Weather

Monday was a great example of how different conditions can be between in-town and out-of­-town. The blowing snow and drifting have made conditions in the rural areas very challenging for our bus drivers and rural families. If we get snow and the wind blows, we will continue to be faced with these conditions. So how do we plan to make it through the winter with keeping everyone safe and without cancelling school every other day because of the rural travel conditions?

VCPS will continue to send buses on the routes that we believe are accessible and safe to travel. We have appreciated the assistance that we've received from rural families this winter calling the buses ahead of time to let us know the road is inaccessible; families planning to meet the bus at a more accessible location, or families willing to drive students to or from school. We refer to this plan as providing busing services where possible. Please know that we never want our families and/or buses to put students in unsafe situations because they are trying to get either to or from school. As always it is up to the parent/guardian to make a decision on a student's school attendance, while doing what is safe for their family during inclement weather.

Thank you parents for your support with the difficult decisions we have had to make frequently this winter regarding school and activities. If you have any questions and/or concerns that you would like to share regarding the information that has been provided above, please feel free to contact me by phone or email listed below.

Thank you,

Josh Johnson Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools (701) 845-0483

josh.johnson@k12.nd.us