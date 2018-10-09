Winter Weather Plan 2018-2019 School Year
ATTENTION: VCPS Students, Parents, and Community,
With a possible snow storm and strong winds in our forecast for Wednesday, October 10th, VCPS is sharing our Winter Weather Plan with you for the 2018-2019 school year. Please take a moment to review our plan and familiarize yourself with the details and procedures for late starts, early dismissals, and cancellations.
VCPS utilizes several media resources to communicate with our students, parents, and staff regarding any school closures related to winter weather. Please remember that we will make decisions based upon the best information available to us while keeping the safety of our students, staff, and families at the forefront of our decisions.
If you have any questions regarding our Winter Weather Plan, please don't hesitate to email me at josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or call us at the district office at 701.845.0483.
Thank you and let's all hope we miss this early October snow storm,
Mr. Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
Category: