Win Prepares Hi-Liners Tennis for Busy Week

Tuesday, September 17, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.

The Hi-Liners played Mandan in a non-conference 3-2 line-up on Friday. This is our post-season format where we play three singles and two doubles in which each player can only play one match.
Thoughts: Against Mandan, we gained some post-season experience.  Blake rolled easily at #1 singles.  Derek Bear played by far his best match as a Hi-Liner at #2 singles.  He moved the ball around and played every point with confidence and aggression.  He smacked the ball and just played loose.  Excellent match.  Ethan Bear at #3 singles played his first varsity match of his career.  He was able to get up 4-1 in both sets by playing loose.  At that point, he started pushing the ball and playing not to lose.  This doesn’t work no matter what sport you are playing.  This was a great experience for Ethan.  
In doubles, Collin and Austin played well in their second match together.  Against Mandan, they could have let a couple bad games get to them.  They were up a set and 5-2 when they lost two bad games going to 5-4. They could have stayed down, but they didn’t.  Collin served great at 5-4 and Austin was aggressive at the net to put the match away.  Seth and Bennett came back from a set down to win the match showing our resolve and mental toughness.
At the West Fargo Invite, Blake made the semifinals at #1 singles for the first time in Hi-Liner history.  He was able to play four full 2 out of 3 set matches which helps prepare us for the regional tournament.  Derek had himself a tournament winning a couple matches at #2 singles as our #5 player.  Alex played in his second Invite and Max played in his first varsity matches ever.  Ethan went 3-2 on the day putting his career varsity record at 5-5.
