Wimbledon to Hold Palooza

It is once again a time of celebration for Wimbledon, North Dakota as they prepare for their second annual Palooza. The events will begin on July 12 with a Steak Night at 6 p.m. and will go on over the 13 and 14 with other events.

Jessie Albrecht, coordinator of the event had this to say about the changes from last year, "This year has actually turned into a full three-day venue with two live bands, Redline and 32 Below. Both are free for the public to come. That's a big change from last year, when we only had one band. We've also added a softball tournament, a 5k run at 8 a.m. and 10k at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Truck-Pull that's also new this year, and now it actually goes into Sunday so we are having a vendor show and Turkey Shoot-out."

