Smell that scent of freshly-baked bread in the air? It's coming from the Wild Prairie Bakery in Valley City, 142 Main St. E. They are now open for business, and you'll find dozens of different goods and merchandise inside, along with some classic North Dakota Prairie-themed art on the walls when you stop by. Hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.–2 p.m.