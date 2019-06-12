Whiz Kid Attends National Science Fair

“What is the experiment that you developed?” I asked. Megan Beyer of Litchville, ND responded with, “I created an artificial intelligence that can play a video game.” Going into her senior year, Beyer is already programming, creating, and simulating things that many would believe to only be science fiction. In the same breath, she is very humble and modest. Where one would thin such a feat would yield a braggadocios attitude, Megan Beyer was more so in awe of the other experiments she was able to see at the National Science Fair in Phoenix, AZ.

