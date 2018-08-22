Wheat Harvest in Barnes County
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Chelsey Olauson
Linkert, Westbred, Thorne, Ingmar, Prosper, Soren. Mellifluously named varieties of the small grain most know best in the form of flour occur in the genus Triticum, under which many species exist. Wheat is a prominent crop in North Dakota, and the late spring this year influenced some area farmers to plant more wheat, like Bruce Muncy, although Cargill’s closing also contributed some pressure to a change of crops from barley to wheat. Others planted less wheat, including Sean Anderson, who did not plant 20% of his fields due to the conditions. Read more in today's August 22nd Times-Record.
