What In The World Is Going On? presents “The Ins and Outs of Cannabis and Medical Marijuana”

Special to Times-Record

On Thursday, March 28th at 7 p.m., Gail Pederson, SPRN, HN-BC, will speak about “The Ins and Outs of Cannabis & Medical Marijuana” in Rhoades Science Center at Valley City State University.

Gail will provide a brief history of cannabis and hemp as well as explain what the endocannabinoid system (ECS) is and how it creates balance (homeostasis) in our bodies.

Attendees will learn how to support their ECS to promote total wellness and learn about ECS deficiencies. During the presentation, Gail will also define the differences between Hemp CBD and Medical Cannabis CBD, THC and Terpenes and provide information concerning what you should look for in quality in over the counter CBD products.

She will address the side effects and medication interactions with the use of CBD and Medical Marijuana while outlining the North Dakota Medical Marijuana Program—what qualifying conditions are approved for certification in North Dakota and how to apply to receive a medical card.

Gail is a Specialty Practice RN in Holistic Nursing who has a private practice, “Be Well Healing Arts,” and offers complementary therapies and education in Valley City, ND. A long-time member of The American Holistic Nurses Association, she has been a Board-Certified Holistic Nurse since 2000. She is a member of the American Cannabis Nurses Association and has completed the Certificate program in Cannabis Nursing through The Medical Cannabis Institute.

This presentation is sponsored by What In The World Is Going On? a campus/community organization dedicated to stimulating discussion about current topics of interest in our state and nation, and the event is free and open to the public. For further information call 701-845-7321.