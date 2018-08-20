What’s New at VCSU: VCSU Prepares to Welcome Students

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

Summer is just about over and classes will begin once again next week on Valley City State University. Many students are returning while plenty of Freshmen coming in.

But VCSU has gone through some changes here and there throughout the years.

Discussing topics at hand, Margaret Dahlberg, Interim president and Vice President of Academic Affairs, and Greg Vanney, Director of Marketing and Communications, were happy to share their input with Times Record.

“We do have a couple, innovative teaching approaches that will be tested this fall and see how well they work. There’s a software called Top Hat that we will be using in the class rooms. Our School of Education and Graduate Studies is trying using iPads instead of textbooks. The public schools are putting iPads in three grades, so we are working with them so that we have the same software and so that our students can practice. We will see how that works and we may continue it,” says Dahlberg, who continued to say, “This semester the faculty will be the ones working with them, because they got to figure out how to teach with an iPad. Then we will move to the next trial the next semester. What they are replacing is the textbooks. The students will buy the iPad, they will be spending the money that would ordinarily be spent on books. As you can imagine, they are going to pay for that iPad pretty quickly, because they will not be spending textbook dollars. I think, in the end, it will save the students a lot.”

Many will also agree that registration and handling things like financial aid are also a chaotic time. Everything around that stresses both students and faculty before the semester even begins.

“We’re always waiting for more students to register,” said Dahlberg, to which Vanney added, “That time is kind of in flux right now. It’s a busy time, there are transfer students who are still trying to make arrangements to come and there are other students we are still picking up. We actually don’t announce enrollment figures until Week 4 after the start of the semester. That allows that to settle down a little bit and so, that’s typically September.”