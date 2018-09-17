We Need Your Help Celebrating A Place Called Home

TR Staff

This fall the Valley City Times-Record hopes to give back to our readers by honoring the rich history of Barnes County and surrounding areas in a special section titled "A Place Called Home."

Stories and pictures will give our readers a walk down memory lane as we highlight some of the area's biggest accomplishments in athletic history, remember some of the historic towns, buildings, and unique aspects of life in the area as well as celebrate the people who made this area what it is today.

We hope to bring some of our reader's greatest memories of Barnes County back to life and we would like to ask for the help of our readers in doing so.

General Manager Tina Olson says, ”October will be our “A Place Called Home 2018 edition.“ This is the 2nd edition we have produced. Last year’s edition was wonderful and the public was so helpful in assisting to fill the edition with historical and nostalgic information tracing the history of Barnes County and the surrounding area.”

She adds, “The 1st edition of A Place Called Home beat out the larger area publications, including The Forum and Grand Forks Herald, in being awarded 1st place Special Section at the North Dakota Newspaper Association awards convention in Bismarck this summer.

In order for this to be another tremendous success, we are asking for help from our subscribers and the people of Barnes County to highlight the history of our community."

Photos can be as early as the 1980s/1990s and as far back as people have got them whether that be the 1880s, 1890s, or the 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s says Olson and should highlight the area, historical events that took place, famous individuals from the area, and also what daily life was like all those years ago.

Please bring in or email old photos and any corresponding information by Monday, October 15th at 12 p.m. Any submitted photos can be scanned and returned.

"A Place Called Home" will then be inserted in the Times-Record in late October as an early gift to our readers to share with their families over the upcoming holiday season.

For more information please call the Valley City Times-Record at 701-845-0463.