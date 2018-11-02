Washington School Honors Veterans, Nov. 7th

By Chelsey Olauson

Wedneday, November 7th at 2pm Washington School 4-6 grade students will fill the gymnasium with music in a tribute to Valley City’s Veterans.

Directed by Mrs. Kjelland a lineup of seven songs will be performed by the students.

To recognize the Veterans, they plan to sing a verse from each of the five branches’ military songs, asking veterans in attendance stand while their branch’s song is sung. Mrs. Kjelland wanted to recognize veterans more fully than programs usually do. So, the kids will sing the branch songs.

“And then, [we] wanted to do more.” Mrs. Kjelland says.

During another song, all veterans stand to be recognized, and then they will be presented with a flag by the speakers. That is another remarkable thing: All speakers are sixth-grade volunteers!

The sixth-graders are in charge, says their music teacher. The Color Guard will be present to present and retire the flags, and the fourth through sixth graders will sing seven American-themed songs.

This program is about forty minutes in length, and it’s “open to parents, grandparents, family, community. Anyone who wants to be here, we would love to have them.” Mrs. Kjelland gives a cheerful smile as she says this. The kids “take such pride in doing this,” and “they know [its] importance.”

As Mrs. Zinke’s students know, putting a program together is not as simple as choosing songs from a list. In order to perform the songs well, understanding what they are singing about is important. If the song is in a different language, I recall listening to the English translation in Mrs. Zinke’s class. Mrs. Kjelland’s students do likewise. This program is a “whole social studies lesson,” she comments. Her students are really interested in the historical aspects of the songs, and they appreciate hearing stories, telling the stories of loved ones, and singing the military songs.

Mrs. Kjelland says of her students’ interaction: “They really enjoy it and are so honored to have people come, watch, and share.”

If you happen to be free at 2 pm on November 7th, Washington Elementary School would welcome you as a guest at their annual Veteran’s Day Program.