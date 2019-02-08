Washington Kids Give Back to Community

By Donovan Williams

Washington School was a place of generosity on Tuesday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. as fifth graders made medical kits to be given out to Valley City's citizens at the February 11th CHI Mercy Spaghetti Feed. The fifth graders got together in the school gym where they were greeted by Stephanie Mayfield, who helped put it all together, and special helper Valley City's Mayor Dave Carlsrud.

Mayfield expressed a lot of passion and an overwhelming sense of gratefulness for the occasion, to see kids go out of their way to make a difference in their community.

"Every year, the hospital has a spaghetti supper at the Eagles Club," Mayfield said. "We wanted to do something great that day because it is World Day of the Sick and for the Healing. With this, we wanted to give everyone in the community a first-aid kit. They are kind of expensive, a rather big investment. So what we did was get the fifth graders each to build three. We have about 270 kits to give away on the night of the spaghetti feed."

This is the point of World Day for the Sick (a time for thoughts and prayers to others) on the 11th. Though it is not an official holiday, World Day for the Sick had been celebrated by people since 1992, encouraged by Pope John Paul II. This is one of many times where people with illnesses around the world can be prayed or cared for in some way.

The gym held 80 students at Washington School and the students at St. Catherine's will build the remaining kits in time for the 11th.

"The Dakota Medical foundation loved this idea and were inspired by the kids," Mayfield said. "So on Giving Hearts Day, each child will have a $10 donation to give and pay towards a charity that they love, out of 450 charities across North Dakota and Minnesota."

Giving Hearts Day is on the 14th, where people can donate to charities in need as a 24 hour giving event and is sponsored by the Dakota Medical Foundation. It is about impacting people of unfortunate circumstances, which is certainly what the children are doing.

Mayfield says, "It was great having the help of the fifth graders," she said. "I think it is important to start them young, for them to understand making a difference, whether it is volunteering their time or being allowed to give a donation after what they did for us. They will learn a lot of great things at young ages to help move our community forward."