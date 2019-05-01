Washington Elem. Student Meteorologist

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Valley City may have a meteorologist in the making. Carter Hass, an eleven-year-old student at Washington Elementary, joined meteorologist Hutch Johnson April 25th on KVLY’s 5 p.m. broadcast. As part of the Luther Family Ford Weather Kid Night, Carter got to navigate the cameras and studio to give some weather insight.

Hutch started by asking Carter what his favorite school subject was, to which he answered “science.”

He gave a shoutout to his hometown, saying hello from behind the camera.

“I would like to say hi to my family and friends in Valley City and my friends at Washington School.”

Carter gave the day’s weather recap, reporting Fargo’s conditions throughout the day, noting how the wind was still quite strong.

“That’s a lot of wind,” Hutch added, “so if you’re going outdoors this evening you may want to use a little extra hairspray.”

Using that darn complicated green screen (very much like a pro), Carter pointed out some Minnesota and North Dakota current temperatures, as well as the wind speeds, potential for rainfall and overnight lows.

As Hutch asked him if he’d report on what everyone could expect stepping out of the door on Friday morning, Carter said that though it would be a bit cold, the sun would be shining and might give some opportunity for doing some extracurricular stuff.

“It’s in the 30s, so it’s pretty chilly, and it’s sunny,” Carter said, “so it might be a good time to maybe head fishing.”

When Hutch and Carter headed over to the desk and stood next to anchor Andrea Larson, Hutch said he saw a potential future weatherman.

“You did an outstanding job,” Hutch said. “I’ll tell you what, if I go get a sandwich, do you want to help me out at six?”

Carter agreed.

“Okay,” Hutch replied. “You look sharp, you did the job great and your hometown can be mighty proud of you. Nice job.”

Andrea complimented the young man, too.

“Outstanding. You’re a natural at this!”