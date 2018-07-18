Warrant Wednesday: Justin Hatcher

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Justin Hatcher is a 37-year-old white male wanted for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. He is 6 feet, 235 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

His original charge was terrorizing, a class C felony.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Hatcher are asked to contact the Barnes County Sheriff's Office at 575 10th St. SW, Suite 4, Valley City, N.D. 58072; 701-845-8530; or warrants@barnescounty.us. Tipsters may remain anonymous.