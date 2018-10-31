WARRANT WEDNESDAY

Is asking for the public’s assistance to locate individuals with outstanding warrants out for their arrest.

29-Year-Old

• White Female

• 5’05”

• 176 pounds

• BLACK HAIR

• BROWN EYES

Wanted for:

-Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear-Violation of an Order Prohibiting Contact-A Misd.; Preventing Arrest-A Misd.

-Bench Warrant-Possession of Controlled Substance-Meth-A Misd; Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use-SI, SII, SIII-A Misd.; Simple Assault-Domestic Violence-A Misd; Violation of an Order Prohibiting Contact-A Misd.

YOU MAY REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact:

Barnes County Sheriff’s Office

575 10th St. SW, Suite #4, Valley City, ND 58072

Phone: (701) 845-8530 Fax: (701) 845-0002

warrants@barnescounty.us