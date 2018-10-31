WARRANT WEDNESDAY
Is asking for the public’s assistance to locate individuals with outstanding warrants out for their arrest.
29-Year-Old
• White Female
• 5’05”
• 176 pounds
• BLACK HAIR
• BROWN EYES
Wanted for:
-Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear-Violation of an Order Prohibiting Contact-A Misd.; Preventing Arrest-A Misd.
-Bench Warrant-Possession of Controlled Substance-Meth-A Misd; Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use-SI, SII, SIII-A Misd.; Simple Assault-Domestic Violence-A Misd; Violation of an Order Prohibiting Contact-A Misd.
YOU MAY REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
If you have information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact:
Barnes County Sheriff’s Office
575 10th St. SW, Suite #4, Valley City, ND 58072
Phone: (701) 845-8530 Fax: (701) 845-0002
warrants@barnescounty.us
