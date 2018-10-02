The Walkers Come Together

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

The latest Suicide Prevention walk was held at Lokken Stadium last Sunday. People who have lost someone, who know someone affected by suicide or mental illness, and those wishing to show support came together to support the fight to end suicide. The attendees walked many laps around the VCSU track, grouped together with those close to them.

Refreshments were served underneath the bleachers alongside a thoughtful new addition to the cause: a paper tree collage. People could write messages or names of people they were honoring on leaves to stick up onto its branches.

At the end of the event, those present gathered around the tree collage for a closing ceremony, sharing final words for those lost.

Samantha Bruers, Dakota Area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), said she was proud of the Valley City community for showing their support for talking openly about mental health and suicide. “When the AFSP first started these walks, people told them ‘No. No one’s going to walk for that,’” she said. “We proved them wrong, because we have more than four hundred walks across the nation, nine Out of the Darkness walks across the state, and Valley City has hosted this event for several years.”

She stressed the importance of awareness and conversation. “When it comes to mental health, we work so hard to create this culture that sparked developmental health so that we can honor our loved ones loss and also help those who are struggling,” Bruers said. “The more we talk about mental health, the more lives we can save. Suicide is preventable, and by being out here we’re showing our community that we support this cause.”