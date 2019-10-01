Walk to School Day, Oct. 2nd

Valley City Public Schools and St. Catherine School in Valley City will join schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Approximately 1100 students from Valley City schools will be walking to school on Wednesday, October 2 along with parents, teachers and community leaders. Administrators from St. Catherine, Jefferson, Washington and the Junior-Senior High Schools with help from Dietrich Bus Service, the Valley City Police Department, School PTO’s and Barnes ON THE MOVE Partnership are orchestrating the event.

The event will begin at 8:30 am with kids, parents and community leaders walking from various staging areas near each school.

Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community.

Read more in your Tuesday, October 1st Times-Record.