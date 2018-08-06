Voting for Cutest Pet Contest Open
By:
Times-Record Staff
Monday, August 6, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Voting is now open for the Times-Record's Cutest Pet Contest!
To participate, simply visit our Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/VCTimesRecord, find the photo album labeled **CUTEST PET CONTEST 2018** and vote for your favorite pet with a "Like."
Voting is open until Monday, Aug. 13, and the winners will be announced in the Thursday, Aug. 16 edition of the Times-Record.
Thank you to our sponsors: Dakota Plains/Cenex, Cashwise Foods of Jamestown and Shopko of Valley City.
