Voting for Cutest Pet Contest Open

Voting is now open for the Times-Record's Cutest Pet Contest!

To participate, simply visit our Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/VCTimesRecord, find the photo album labeled **CUTEST PET CONTEST 2018** and vote for your favorite pet with a "Like."

Voting is open until Monday, Aug. 13, and the winners will be announced in the Thursday, Aug. 16 edition of the Times-Record.

Thank you to our sponsors: Dakota Plains/Cenex, Cashwise Foods of Jamestown and Shopko of Valley City.